The Weekly Music Thread Gets Dumped

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: Break-Up Music (a.k.a. Songs for the Dumped).

What are your favorite songs or albums about breaking up? And for those among us who have experienced the sad, bitter and/or complicated end of a relationship, what are some songs or albums that brought you solace in the days and weeks after? A bit late for Valentine’s Day I know, but feel free to share down below.

The first weekend after my first long-term relationship ended (2.5 years in high school, which in grown-up years is probably more like a decade) Rid of Me arrived in the mail from Columbia House, and it was exactly what I needed. Played it fourteen times that weekend, which is something I’ve never done with any other album before or since. A cathartic experience, and in spite of overplaying it and the emotional baggage attached, I’ve never gotten tired of it.

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...