Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What TV show would you want to play a video game about?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, FEBURARY 18TH, 2021:

Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here (Peacock)

Built for Mars: The Perseverance Rover (NatGeo)

Good Eats: The Return Season Premiere (Discovery+)

It’s A Sin Series Premiere (HBO Max)

La Linea Invisible Series Premiere (Topic)

Playing For Keep (Sundance Now)

Shook (Shudder)

The March on Washington: Keepers Of The Dream (NatGeo)

The Widower (NBC)

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (Netflix)

Your Attention Please: The Concert (Hulu)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19TH, 2021:

Flora & Ulysses (Disney+)

For All Mankind Season Two Premiere (Apple TV+)

His Killer Fan (LMN)

I Care A Lot (Netflix)

Nomadland (Hulu)

Patrice O’Neal: Killing Is Easy (Comedy Central)

Tell Me Your Secrets (Amazon)

The Boarding School: Las Cumbres (Amazon)

The Chameleon Killer (Discovery+)

Tribes Of Europa (Netflix)

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 21ST, 2021:

Allen Vs. Farrow (HBO)Mountain Monsters: By The Fire Series Premiere (Discovery+)

90 Day: The Single Life Series Premiere (Discovery+) TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23RD, 2021:

Assembly Required Series Premiere (History)Goodbye & See You Soon (MHz Choice)

Murder In….Season Seven Premiere (MHz Choice)

Superman & Lois Series Premiere (The CW)

The Flash Season Premiere (The CW)

The List Of Ten (Discovery+)

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 24TH, 2021:

Canine Intervention Series Premiere (Netflix)

Ginny & Georgia Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Baroness Von Sketch Show Season Premiere (IFC)

