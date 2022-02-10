30 Day Music Challenge Encore Day 10: Best Cover Song

Thanks to Sir Simon Milligan for the prompts this month!

February is now underway and while this is a slightly shorter month we’re going to use it to get our groove going and talk about music.

Our latest prompt for the month is one where we want to talk about cover songs! Today, we’ve got a dual-purpose main prompt where we want to know both your favorite cover song and what song you loved by a performer that you didn’t realize was a cover song until sometime later!

Bonus Prompt: What was the worst cover song?

