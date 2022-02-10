The Thursday Politics Thread Violates The Presidential Records Act!

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

Welp, the former President appears to have, in addition to basically everything else on the list of things not to do, may have violated the Presidential Records Act. Upon leaving office, Trump failed to send documents back to the National Archives and instead were found at Mar-A-Lago by a team sent to retrieve the documents. The National Archives has sense determined that some of those documents were classified. Hm! Sure sounds like another illegal thing he did! Will he be held to account?

Anyway, as things continue to fall apart, as Nazi Gazpacho troops are rallied by Nancy Pelosi, we still have people fighting to keep things together. See, in response to the right wings coordinated assault on school boards, suburban “Blue” moms are organizing to counter their efforts.

Shocker! WaPo actually interviews "blue" suburban moms mobilizing to counter right-wing extremism at school board meetings. https://t.co/uAvnIE1SfB — Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org (@froomkin) February 9, 2022

I get frustrated with the Democrats’ lack of movement, to be quite transparent,” said Rahman, who recently joined Red Wine and Blue. “I think the other side has an engine that is always moving. They have a playbook. They’re playing chess and we’re playing Go Fish or something.”

Well said! It’s important to note that not everyone is taking things lying down. I hope that’s what happening at the local level is spurring more responses like this.

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, if you have not been vaccinated please consider finding time to get an appointment. If you have had only one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, do not forget about the second dose! THIRD DOSES are now available for anyone over the age of 18! You can get any type of shot you like, provided you have already been double vaccinated. Even if you are vaccinated, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas in accordance with CDC guidelines in regard to your own vaccination status. EVEN VACCINATED INDIVIDUALS CAN STILL GET AND SPREAD IT.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...