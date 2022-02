Today at 5:00 PM ET/2:00 PM PT, Nintendo will be broadcasting an approximately 40-minute long Nintendo Direct. We don’t know what they’ll be showing off other than “mostly games launching in the first half of 2022,” but we at The Avocado welcome all wildly improbable, pie-in-the-sky guesses (mine: Chrono Cross Remastered revealed at last!). Join in the fun in the comments and watch along with us!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...