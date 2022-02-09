Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Feb. 9

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

James, a historian and professor, whose wife gave birth in spring of 2020;

Michelle, a high school history teacher, found “The Big Bang Theory” to be educational television; and

Lawrence, a nursing student and stay-at-home uncle, had an “ordeal” of a sailing trip. Lawrence is a two-day champ with winnings of $43,591.

Jeopardy!

ALPHABETICALLY FIRST // BOOKS FOR YOUNG READERS // THE BUSINESS OF TELEVISION // SPORTY LINGO // ISLE “B” // THE JUDGE OF THAT

DD1 – $600 – ISLE “B” – Recent surveys have found that the soil on this atoll has plutonium concentrations vastly higher than Chernobyl’s (Lawrence won the window maximum of $1,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Lawrence $5,200, Michelle $4,400, James $4,000.

Double Jeopardy!

VICE PRESIDENTS // MISMATCHED PAIRS // 3-LETTER ANIMALS // 20th CENTURY HISTORY // IN AUTHORS’ FOOTSTEPS // IT’S TIME FOR A WORD

DD2 – $1,200 – VICE PRESIDENTS – 33 days after taking the oath to be the veep, he took another one to not be the veep (Michelle won $2,000 from her leading score of $8,400 vs. $5,600 for James and $4,800 for Lawrence.)

DD3 – $1,200 – IN AUTHORS’ FOOTSTEPS – The Globe Inn, with a vast selection of single malt scotches, was a hangout of this 18th century poet & can be yours (Lawrence doubled to $13,600 vs. $11,200 for Michelle.)

Scores going into FJ: Lawrence $18,000, Michelle $13,200, James $8,800.

Final Jeopardy!

AMERICAN CITIES – Recorded on a visit to this California city, YouTube’s first video featured a man saying, “They have really, really, really long trunks”

Lawrence and Michelle were correct on FJ, with Lawrence adding $13,201 to win with $31,201 for a three-day total of $74,792.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one got the “Back in a …” five-letter word that represents an extremely tiny period of time, a jiffy.

One more thing: The reveal of the correct response to DD3 was one of those moments when in your mind, you hear it the way Alex used to say it.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Bikini? DD2 – Who was Tyler? DD3 – Who was Burns? FJ – What is San Diego?

