Let’s Talk Arrowverse – 700 Episodes, Y’all!

Yep, you read that right. If you add together every episode of Arrow, The Flash, Constantine, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, Batwoman, and Superman & Lois, plus the Beebo Saves Christmas special, 700 episodes of the Arrowverse have now aired on television!

I should do something big to celebrate such a huge milestone, something few TV franchises have ever achieved … but I’m feeling lazy this weekend. So instead, let’s sum up this week’s eps with Frinkiac captions!

Legends of Tomorrow 7×11: “Rage Against the Machines”

Batwoman 3×11: “Broken Toys”

Superman & Lois 2×04: “The Inverse Method”

Question of the Week: What’s been your favorite evil-lookalike-of-the-hero character?

