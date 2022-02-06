Movies

It’s Jackass Forever With The February 4th – 6th Box Office

Jackass Forever landed in 3,600 locations this weekend and brought in a good chunk of change with the highest location average but it’s definitely a film that is very frontloaded and isn’t likely to grow significantly from here with any legs. The film had a $23.5 million win, which is half of what the previous film opened with I believe.

Even less likely to have legs is Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall, which with some crazy trailers and a lot of hype landed at just $10 million. This is high on my to-watch-at-home list so I’m looking forward to checking it out. It is one that I do agree will probably work better on the big screen but after two years of no theater viewings, that doesn’t feel as big as a draw as it used to be.

The previous dominant force of Spider-Man: No Way Home fell to third place with $9.6 million and we’re all crying at how badly it’s going for this poor little film.

Beyond that, there are a lot of films under the $1 million mark making up half of this list and not much to get enthused about overall.

#TitleDistributor NameWeekend Total# of LocsLoc AvgCume Total
1Jackass ForeverParamount$23,500,0003,604$6,521$23,500,000
2MoonfallLionsgate$10,005,0003,446$2,903$10,005,000
3Spider-Man: No Way HomeSony$9,600,0003,600$2,667$748,951,607
4ScreamParamount$4,730,0003,227$1,466$68,939,744
5Sing 2Universal$4,170,0003,266$1,277$139,577,925
6King’s Man, The20th Century Studios$1,184,0001,910$620$35,806,091
7Redeeming LoveUniversal$1,010,0001,797$562$8,075,775
8American UnderdogLionsgate$800,0001,470$544$25,882,720
9355, TheUniversal$700,0001,710$409$14,177,390
10Wolf And The Lion, TheBlue Fox Entertainment$675,0271,005$672$675,027
11Licorice PizzaUnited Artists Releasing$614,947786$782$12,693,476
12Ghostbusters: AfterlifeSony$535,000954$561$128,782,659

[Source: Box Office Essentials]