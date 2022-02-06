It’s Jackass Forever With The February 4th – 6th Box Office

Jackass Forever landed in 3,600 locations this weekend and brought in a good chunk of change with the highest location average but it’s definitely a film that is very frontloaded and isn’t likely to grow significantly from here with any legs. The film had a $23.5 million win, which is half of what the previous film opened with I believe.
Even less likely to have legs is Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall, which with some crazy trailers and a lot of hype landed at just $10 million. This is high on my to-watch-at-home list so I’m looking forward to checking it out. It is one that I do agree will probably work better on the big screen but after two years of no theater viewings, that doesn’t feel as big as a draw as it used to be.
The previous dominant force of Spider-Man: No Way Home fell to third place with $9.6 million and we’re all crying at how badly it’s going for this poor little film.
Beyond that, there are a lot of films under the $1 million mark making up half of this list and not much to get enthused about overall.
|#
|Title
|Distributor Name
|Weekend Total
|# of Locs
|Loc Avg
|Cume Total
|1
|Jackass Forever
|Paramount
|$23,500,000
|3,604
|$6,521
|$23,500,000
|2
|Moonfall
|Lionsgate
|$10,005,000
|3,446
|$2,903
|$10,005,000
|3
|Spider-Man: No Way Home
|Sony
|$9,600,000
|3,600
|$2,667
|$748,951,607
|4
|Scream
|Paramount
|$4,730,000
|3,227
|$1,466
|$68,939,744
|5
|Sing 2
|Universal
|$4,170,000
|3,266
|$1,277
|$139,577,925
|6
|King’s Man, The
|20th Century Studios
|$1,184,000
|1,910
|$620
|$35,806,091
|7
|Redeeming Love
|Universal
|$1,010,000
|1,797
|$562
|$8,075,775
|8
|American Underdog
|Lionsgate
|$800,000
|1,470
|$544
|$25,882,720
|9
|355, The
|Universal
|$700,000
|1,710
|$409
|$14,177,390
|10
|Wolf And The Lion, The
|Blue Fox Entertainment
|$675,027
|1,005
|$672
|$675,027
|11
|Licorice Pizza
|United Artists Releasing
|$614,947
|786
|$782
|$12,693,476
|12
|Ghostbusters: Afterlife
|Sony
|$535,000
|954
|$561
|$128,782,659
[Source: Box Office Essentials]