It’s Jackass Forever With The February 4th – 6th Box Office

Jackass Forever landed in 3,600 locations this weekend and brought in a good chunk of change with the highest location average but it’s definitely a film that is very frontloaded and isn’t likely to grow significantly from here with any legs. The film had a $23.5 million win, which is half of what the previous film opened with I believe.

Even less likely to have legs is Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall, which with some crazy trailers and a lot of hype landed at just $10 million. This is high on my to-watch-at-home list so I’m looking forward to checking it out. It is one that I do agree will probably work better on the big screen but after two years of no theater viewings, that doesn’t feel as big as a draw as it used to be.

The previous dominant force of Spider-Man: No Way Home fell to third place with $9.6 million and we’re all crying at how badly it’s going for this poor little film.

Beyond that, there are a lot of films under the $1 million mark making up half of this list and not much to get enthused about overall.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Jackass Forever Paramount $23,500,000 3,604 $6,521 $23,500,000 2 Moonfall Lionsgate $10,005,000 3,446 $2,903 $10,005,000 3 Spider-Man: No Way Home Sony $9,600,000 3,600 $2,667 $748,951,607 4 Scream Paramount $4,730,000 3,227 $1,466 $68,939,744 5 Sing 2 Universal $4,170,000 3,266 $1,277 $139,577,925 6 King’s Man, The 20th Century Studios $1,184,000 1,910 $620 $35,806,091 7 Redeeming Love Universal $1,010,000 1,797 $562 $8,075,775 8 American Underdog Lionsgate $800,000 1,470 $544 $25,882,720 9 355, The Universal $700,000 1,710 $409 $14,177,390 10 Wolf And The Lion, The Blue Fox Entertainment $675,027 1,005 $672 $675,027 11 Licorice Pizza United Artists Releasing $614,947 786 $782 $12,693,476 12 Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sony $535,000 954 $561 $128,782,659

[Source: Box Office Essentials]

