Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 15

Group 13 Results
|70.00%
|Super Mario 3D World
|Hisstocrat
|60.00%
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|Escape from Midwich Valley
|55.00%
|The Flame in The Flood
|50.00%
|Stardew Valley
|Danger!
|50.00%
|Axiom Verge
|Amnesia
|50.00%
|Undertale
|Here We Are
|50.00%
|Kirby Triple Deluxe
|Moonstruck Blossom
|50.00%
|Axiom Verge
|Trace Rising
|45.00%
|Pokémon X & Y
|Bicycle
|45.00%
|Hue
|Droplets
|45.00%
|Shovel Knight
|The Inner Struggle
|40.00%
|Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force
|Within the Resonating Time-Space [Nobuo Uematsu]
|40.00%
|DuckTales: Remastered
|Money Bin
|40.00%
|Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine
|Quartier Diamant
|35.00%
|Never Alone / Kisima Inŋitchuŋa
|Trailer: Iñupiaq Perspectives, Ronald Aniqsuaq Brower, Sr.
|35.00%
|Read Only Memories
|The Park, Dayside
|30.00%
|Project DIVA Arcade
|Glory 3usi9 [Nanou]
|30.00%
|Mighty No. 9
|Trinity (Final Boss Theme)
|30.00%
|Yakuza 0
|Rouge of Love [Hibiki]
|25.00%
|Alien: Isolation
|Escape From Habitation Decks
|25.00%
|Bloodborne
|Main Menu Theme
|20.00%
|Hand of Fate
|Levation
|20.00%
|Year Walk
|Locksång
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 15 will be active until Sunday January 30th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 14 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 16 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 15 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 15 is open until Sunday January 30th at 10:00PM Pacific