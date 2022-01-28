Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 15

Group 13 Results

Spoiler 70.00% Super Mario 3D World Hisstocrat 60.00% Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Escape from Midwich Valley 55.00% The Flame in The Flood The Flame in The Flood 50.00% Stardew Valley Danger! 50.00% Axiom Verge Amnesia 50.00% Undertale Here We Are 50.00% Kirby Triple Deluxe Moonstruck Blossom 50.00% Axiom Verge Trace Rising 45.00% Pokémon X & Y Bicycle 45.00% Hue Droplets 45.00% Shovel Knight The Inner Struggle 40.00% Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force Within the Resonating Time-Space [Nobuo Uematsu] 40.00% DuckTales: Remastered Money Bin 40.00% Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine Quartier Diamant 35.00% Never Alone / Kisima Inŋitchuŋa Trailer: Iñupiaq Perspectives, Ronald Aniqsuaq Brower, Sr. 35.00% Read Only Memories The Park, Dayside 30.00% Project DIVA Arcade Glory 3usi9 [Nanou] 30.00% Mighty No. 9 Trinity (Final Boss Theme) 30.00% Yakuza 0 Rouge of Love [Hibiki] 25.00% Alien: Isolation Escape From Habitation Decks 25.00% Bloodborne Main Menu Theme 20.00% Hand of Fate Levation 20.00% Year Walk Locksång [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 15 will be active until Sunday January 30th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 14 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 16 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 15 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 15 is open until Sunday January 30th at 10:00PM Pacific

