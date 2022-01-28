Job Rants Thread – 1/26/2022 – Just That Kind Of Week

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

Not a whole lot to day, this week; much as last week. Honestly, the only even vaguely interesting thing I could think about happening this week was dislocating my hip slightly and needing to call out while I reset it…And that’s no fun, really, is it? (I’m fine, by the way; it happens when one sits as much as I do)

Oh! And I also overslept on Thursday; making me both late, needing to wait longer in the cold for the bus…And that sucked.

Yeah.

So, anyway; rant over, how’s about y’all?

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And just a quick message this week to my fellow Workados in the Eastern U.S: Stay safe, stay warm, stay supplied. It’s looking to be a big one, so make sure you’re prepared.

