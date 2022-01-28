I Was A Teenage Weekly Shuffle Thread

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! Throughout history, there has been one group largely responsible for not only making and consuming music, but shaping the tastes and image of the public at large.. and that’s Teenagers! Whether you’re a teen yourself or an older person wishing those kids would turn that racket down, we can all come together and pay tribute to the youth by making TEENAGE our special word of the day!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word Teenage/Teenager in the title! But if you would rather those darn teens get off your lawn get off your lawn and settle down, don’t feel left out! The Weekly Shuffle Thread is open to all ages, so post any playlist that you’ve been listening to this past week on shuffle! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

Been listening to music on shuffle play? Miss the shuffle thread over at the mothership, but still want an opportunity to show off your impeccable taste in music? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Even if you haven’t been shuffling today but listened to an amazing random mix of songs at some point earlier in the week or in your life, please feel free to share it right here.

So, without further ado (and with Heisenberg and exexalien’s implicit approval): It’s the Weekly Shuffle Thread!!!!!!

What have you been listening to?

