Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 14

Group 12 Results

65.00% Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Illusory Studio
65.00% Splatoon Cephaloparade
60.00% Shin Megami Tensei IV Battle A3
55.00% Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land Area 3 Top Down
55.00% Guacamelee! Forest del Chivo
55.00% Undertale Undertale
50.00% Risk of Rain 25.3°N 91.7°E
50.00% Shin Megami Tensei IV Ueno Underground District
45.00% The Swindle Welcome to the Swindle
45.00% Party Hard I am Trouble
40.00% Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Title Screen
40.00% MIND=0 Bygone Days [Toshiki Katoh]
40.00% Ultionus: A Tale of Petty Revenge Intro
40.00% Chaos Rings III Mother and Child
35.00% Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture The Mourning Tree
30.00% Dragon Age: Inquisition Main Theme
30.00% Never Alone / Kisima Inŋitchuŋa Tundra
30.00% Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Team Magma & Aqua Hideout
30.00% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel To Become the Foundation of the World
25.00% Splatoon Great Octoweapons Phase 3
25.00% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Tumbling Down
25.00% The Last of Us All Gone [No Escape]
20.00% Owlboy King Kaboon
15.00% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Danger of the Ooze Turtles HQ

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 14 will be active until Friday January 28th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 13 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 15 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 14 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 14 is open until Friday January 28th at 10:00PM Pacific