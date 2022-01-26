Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 13

Group 11 Results
|65.00%
|Persona 5
|Rivers in the Desert
|60.00%
|Drakengard 3
|Gabriel
|50.00%
|Dungeon of the Endless
|Skulk Around
|50.00%
|Danganronpa: Ultra Despair Girls
|Wonderful Dead 002
|50.00%
|BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma
|Under Heaven Destruction II
|45.00%
|Civilization: Beyond Earth
|Acclimation
|45.00%
|Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan
|Labyrinth V -City of Radiant Ruin
|45.00%
|Guacamelee!
|Santa Luchita
|45.00%
|Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day
|Denshou Love Letter
|45.00%
|Mario Kart 8
|Electrodome
|40.00%
|Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
|Jokes Jokes Jokes
|40.00%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
|Phantasmal Blaze
|40.00%
|The Legend of Dark Witch
|Or Not to Break…
|40.00%
|Firewatch
|Prologue
|35.00%
|Hylics
|House
|35.00%
|Project DIVA Arcade
|Senbonzakura -F edition All Version- [Kurousa-P]
|30.00%
|The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
|Ethan’s Theme
|30.00%
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|Busted Bayou
|30.00%
|Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force
|Boss – Marianna [Toshiki Katoh]
|30.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Heroes Never Die
|25.00%
|Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land
|Final Boss
|25.00%
|Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land
|Platforming 3
|20.00%
|Fire Emblem Fates
|Justice RIP (Storm)
|15.00%
|Aion: Upheaval
|Pray for the People Forgotten
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 13 will be active until Thursday January 27th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 12 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 14 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 13 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 13 is open until Thursday January 27th at 10:00PM Pacific