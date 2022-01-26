Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 13

Group 11 Results

Spoiler 65.00% Persona 5 Rivers in the Desert 60.00% Drakengard 3 Gabriel 50.00% Dungeon of the Endless Skulk Around 50.00% Danganronpa: Ultra Despair Girls Wonderful Dead 002 50.00% BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma Under Heaven Destruction II 45.00% Civilization: Beyond Earth Acclimation 45.00% Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan Labyrinth V -City of Radiant Ruin 45.00% Guacamelee! Santa Luchita 45.00% Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day Denshou Love Letter 45.00% Mario Kart 8 Electrodome 40.00% Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Jokes Jokes Jokes 40.00% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Phantasmal Blaze 40.00% The Legend of Dark Witch Or Not to Break… 40.00% Firewatch Prologue 35.00% Hylics House 35.00% Project DIVA Arcade Senbonzakura -F edition All Version- [Kurousa-P] 30.00% The Vanishing of Ethan Carter Ethan’s Theme 30.00% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Busted Bayou 30.00% Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force Boss – Marianna [Toshiki Katoh] 30.00% Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Heroes Never Die 25.00% Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land Final Boss 25.00% Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land Platforming 3 20.00% Fire Emblem Fates Justice RIP (Storm) 15.00% Aion: Upheaval Pray for the People Forgotten [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 13 will be active until Thursday January 27th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 12 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 14 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 13 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 13 is open until Thursday January 27th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...