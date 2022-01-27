Comic Book Chat – Goals for 2022

Its the last Thursday of January. The first month of 2022 is drawing to a close, so its the perfect time to discuss your comic book related goals for the year.

Maybe you want to read some comic book classics or you want to organize and streamline your collection. You might having a reading goal. One friend of mine is trying to read every comic book he purchases in 2022. Another is trying to read 1,200 comics by the end of the year.

Tell us your goals and aspirations. Maybe we can help you and others find comics needed to complete a run or collection. Maybe you want to add a CGC or CBCS graded comic to your collection and need some ideas.

Let’s get the round table discussion going!

