Weekly Games Thread #2 Starts at the Ground Floor

Hello, folks. What games are you playing and what do you think of ’em? As a bonus prompt, tell us about your favorite rank-and-file, bottom of the barrel baddies in games.
While you’re here, don’t miss the following video game content published at The Avocado this week:
- Late to the Party – Halo: Combat Evolved
- New (and Historical) Game Releases: 1/25 – 1/31
- Elite Evaluations: Part VI, Kalos
I’ll also be publishing the second part of my Metal Gear Franchise Festival coverage tomorrow at 9:00 AM EST – don’t miss it!