The Thursday Politics Thread IN: DULL SURPRISE

Senate Republicans (Democrats? Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema) voted against changing filibuster rules in order to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights act. And what is our correct expression to this ongoing to travesty? Why, yes! It’s Dull Surprise!

Disappointed and unsurprised as I am, I think its important to frame it in this manner. 48 Democrats voted for reform of the fillibuster to ensure voting rights, while every single Republican chose not to. It tells you all you need to know, really. No desire to defend voting rights while they use the paper shield of protecting the “sacred” power of the fillibuster, which as we’ve gone over, wasn’t a thing in the Constitution and only really began to be used as a thing until the twentieth century, when minority groups were agitating for political power. Funny how that works out.

Sinema got a pat on the back from her Ted Lasso bestie Mittens “MItt” Romney, so that’s nice. Have her over for biscuits again and tell her how special and maverick-y it would be for her to switch parties Mittens, I know you want to.

I’m not certain where we go from here but I don’t like it.

In brighter news, the U.S. Supreme Court has blocked Trump’s request the release of White House records relating to the failed coup last year. In fact, the Committee has already started receiving these records. So, hopefully that information will start to trickle out to the public.

Jan. 6 Committee on the SCOTUS ruling: "The Select Committee has already begun to receive records that the former President had hoped to keep hidden and we look forward to additional productions regarding this important information." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 20, 2022

Clock is ticking.

