A Polarizing Weekly Music Thread

Nothing “polarizing” about this awesome tune. Bad puns, on the other hand…

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Wannabe Gay Icon Zadig:

What are some very polarizing songs, and where do you fall on them?

For example, to quote Zadig in their original post“there are people who really like “What’s Up” by 4 Non Blondes and others who literally consider it the worst song of the 1990s.” I am most definitely one of the latter. I hate that song with the fire of a thousand suns. It’s nails on a chalkboard to me. Linda Perry’s caterwauling drives me up a wall, and the stupid misleading title pisses me off even more.1 But I digress – there are many folks here and elsewhere who love that song, and that is perfectly fine – we’re all wired differently, and the world would indeed be a boring place if everyone enjoyed the exact same things. And as much as I dislike the original song, the “He-Man” version slaps!

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!