A Polarizing Weekly Music Thread

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Wannabe Gay Icon Zadig:

What are some very polarizing songs, and where do you fall on them?

For example, to quote Zadig in their original post, “there are people who really like “What’s Up” by 4 Non Blondes and others who literally consider it the worst song of the 1990s.” I am most definitely one of the latter. I hate that song with the fire of a thousand suns. It’s nails on a chalkboard to me. Linda Perry’s caterwauling drives me up a wall, and the stupid misleading title pisses me off even more. But I digress – there are many folks here and elsewhere who love that song, and that is perfectly fine – we’re all wired differently, and the world would indeed be a boring place if everyone enjoyed the exact same things. And as much as I dislike the original song, the “He-Man” version slaps!

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

