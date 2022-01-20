Peacemaker Season 1 Episode 4 Discussion

We learned back in September 2020 that HBO Max had given the green light to a Peacemaker series as a spinoff from the upcoming The Suicide Squad film. The spin-off series for this will run for eight episodes in a straight-to-series order with Cena reprising the role. This discussion is for the just this episode and what came before. If you want to talk about things from the comics that may be spoilers, please use the spoiler tag on them as not everyone reads comics.

With James Gunn producing and directing some of it based on scripts by Gunn, it was filmed in Vancouver, Canada and is streaming exclusively on HBO Max.

The main cast includes:

Plot Concept: Set after the events of The Suicide Squad (2021), the series explores the origins of Peacemaker and his subsequent missions.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...