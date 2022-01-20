Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 9

Group 7 Results
|59.09%
|Shovel Knight
|Fighting With All Of Our Might (Guest Director Boss Battle)
|59.09%
|Shovel Knight
|Main Theme
|54.55%
|FAST Racing NEO
|Alpine Trust
|54.55%
|Mighty Switch Force 2
|The Afterblaze (Bonus Chip Mix)
|54.55%
|The Flame in The Flood
|In the Eddy
|50.00%
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|Windmill Hills
|50.00%
|Duet
|Theme for Duet
|45.45%
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|Dust
|40.91%
|Deadbolt
|Reaped by Death // Limbo
|36.36%
|The Swindle
|Got Me a Snakesman! (Warehouse District 1) Calm
|36.36%
|DoDonPachi SaiDaiOuJou
|Ran [Stage 1] [Arr. Yoshimi Kudo]
|31.82%
|Battle Garegga Rev.2016
|Fly to the Leaden Sky [Original Arcade]
|31.82%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
|Severe Blow
|31.82%
|Guacamelee!
|Great Temple
|31.82%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Castle of the Saint
|27.27%
|Fallout 4
|Main Theme
|22.73%
|Fire Emblem Awakening
|You have Power… Like Mine
|22.73%
|Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
|Drilbur Coal Mines
|18.18%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|Primal Judgement
|18.18%
|Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth
|Laser Beam
|18.18%
|Danganronpa: Ultra Despair Girls
|Absolute Despair Girl
|18.18%
|Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day
|Makushitate
|13.64%
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
|Senkou no Yukue
|13.64%
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Ultra Space
|13.64%
|Proteus
|Summer Day
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 9 will be active until Friday January 21st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 8 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 10 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 9 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 9 is open until Friday January 21st at 10:00PM Pacific