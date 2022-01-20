Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 9

Group 7 Results

Spoiler

59.09% Shovel Knight Fighting With All Of Our Might (Guest Director Boss Battle)
59.09% Shovel Knight Main Theme
54.55% FAST Racing NEO Alpine Trust
54.55% Mighty Switch Force 2 The Afterblaze (Bonus Chip Mix)
54.55% The Flame in The Flood In the Eddy
50.00% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Windmill Hills
50.00% Duet Theme for Duet
45.45% Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Dust
40.91% Deadbolt Reaped by Death // Limbo
36.36% The Swindle Got Me a Snakesman! (Warehouse District 1) Calm
36.36% DoDonPachi SaiDaiOuJou Ran [Stage 1] [Arr. Yoshimi Kudo]
31.82% Battle Garegga Rev.2016 Fly to the Leaden Sky [Original Arcade]
31.82% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Severe Blow
31.82% Guacamelee! Great Temple
31.82% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Castle of the Saint
27.27% Fallout 4 Main Theme
22.73% Fire Emblem Awakening You have Power… Like Mine
22.73% Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Drilbur Coal Mines
18.18% Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Primal Judgement
18.18% Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth Laser Beam
18.18% Danganronpa: Ultra Despair Girls Absolute Despair Girl
18.18% Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day Makushitate
13.64% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Senkou no Yukue
13.64% Pokémon Sun and Moon Ultra Space
13.64% Proteus Summer Day

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 9 will be active until Friday January 21st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 8 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 10 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 9 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Again, voting for group 9 is open until Friday January 21st at 10:00PM Pacific