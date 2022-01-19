Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 8

Group 6 Results
|60.00%
|Mario Kart 8
|Animal Crossing (Winter)
|60.00%
|Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
|Hypno Baron’s Castle
|55.00%
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|Submarine Battle
|50.00%
|Party Hard
|He Knows You’re a Dancer
|50.00%
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Tokyo
|50.00%
|Pikmin 3
|Staff Credits
|50.00%
|Final Fantasy XV
|Crystalline Chill [Yoko Shimomura & Nobuo Uematsu]
|40.00%
|Flowers: Le Volume sur Ete
|Monologue Summer ver.
|40.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn
|A New Hope
|40.00%
|Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day
|Let’s Go Uchuu
|40.00%
|Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth
|Battlefield ~ Grab Tomorrow
|40.00%
|The Guided Fate Paradox
|Fight!!
|40.00%
|Super Mario Maker
|Create: Super Mario Bros. 3 – Airship Theme
|35.00%
|Persona 4 Arena Ultimax
|Break Out Of… [Atsushi Kitajoh]
|30.00%
|Hitman [2016]
|Jordan Cross- Are We Stars? [The Class]
|30.00%
|Final Fantasy XV
|Stand by Me [Florence + The Machine]
|30.00%
|Civilization: Beyond Earth
|The Seeding
|25.00%
|Dungeon of the Endless
|Crystal Quest
|20.00%
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|Snowball Scuffle
|20.00%
|Firewatch
|Calm After the Storm
|20.00%
|Caligula Effect
|Tokimeki*Reverie [OSTER Project]
|20.00%
|Super Mario 3D World
|The Great Tower
|20.00%
|DmC: Devil May Cry
|Feed the Fire
|15.00%
|Undertale
|Hotel
|10.00%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Fragments of Forever
It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 8 will be active until Thursday January 20th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 7 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 9 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 8 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 8 is open until Thursday January 20th at 10:00PM Pacific