The NAMM Show 2022! Believe In Music

WOOOOOOOO! It’s time for another (virtual) NAMM Show! And for the second year in a row, I will be your humble correspondent…bringing all you the sights, sounds and smells that I possibly can. For those of you who may not know, the NAMM Show is the world’s largest convention for the musical products and pro audio industries. Normally, at this time of year thousands of instrument makers, musicians of variable fame, and some general riffraff lucky enough to finagle a way in (such as yours truly) would descend upon the Convention Center in Anaheim, California for several days of demonstrations, decibels, and debauchery. But thanks to Covid, the in-person show will be moved back to June, and they are having a scaled back “Believe in Music” virtual event for the next two days.

I didn’t know exactly what to expect last year, but I thought that NAMM did an excellent job in adapting to the pandemic. While I missed the general chaos and the opportunity to play with all the new and exciting gear, the video demonstrations were generally quite informative, and much easier to absorb in the peace and quiet of home. I was able to look in depth at many more products than usual, and had a lot of fun attempting to bring the show to The Avocado. This year I have even less of an idea of what to expect, but I’m hoping to find more cool stuff to bring your way, and to relay a bit of the wonder and excitement that I always get looking at new gear.

If you’re interested in checking it out for yourself, you can still sign up and attend at the NAMM registration page. It’s free and you don’t even have to pay for parking! (Trust me, parking anywhere near the Convention Center is a nightmare while this thing is going on). Or you can just follow me around as I stroll the virtual aisles and check in throughout the day. Either way, I hope you enjoy the show!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...