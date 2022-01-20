The Dinosaur Land Day Thread (1/20/22)

Last weekend I went to visit my friend in Front Royal, Virginia, which turns out to be close to Dinosaur Land! Dinosaur Land is a 50+-year-old roadside attraction featuring — you guessed it! — dinosaurs! And it’s educational!

My favorite is Derpy Face,

but really they’re all amazing, particularly the surprise kraken hiding behind the shark.

I’m also in love with the website’s FAQ:

The park was closed when I visited, but I will be back!

Have a great Day Thread, Avocados!

