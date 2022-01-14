Werewolf Crossing (#173): Day Five

In a dream

I was asked the way, and I told him.

He walked off in the direction I pointed,

stepping on the undergrass in a sparse stand of trees.

It was the wrong path.

After walking about awhile

I left by another narrow path,

but it was because the morning was there.

He must still be continuing

to wander in my dream,

the night continuing on, no daybreak in sight,

beyond the sparse stand of trees. . . .

Shall I crouch like this by the narrow path

to wait awhile, getting wet with dew?

He might come back

and violently take me into the depths of dreams.

Shall I imprison him in a dream dungeon with no way out,

and secretly torment him for a long, long time,

a man who has walked through all my dark corners

that I myself have never stepped in?

Kazue Shinkawa, “In A Dream”

They nodded at each other, then quietly set the book of poetry down on the grass and disappeared into the darkness.

MACCROCODILE was LUNA, a tapir. He was also a VILLAGER (Town).

6 Villagers

2 Nook’s Crooks

1 Serial Killer (???)

A minimum of three game-related posts are required each game day, though more is encouraged.

Living Players April

Jake

Lindsay

Narrowstrife

Owen

Raven

Sagittariuskim

Sic humor

Wasp

Role Descriptions ADAM FARRAR (WILBUR // Villager): On Night 1 and Night 3, you may remove a player from the island. The chosen player’s night action (if they have one) fails, and any actions that target them also fail. You cannot choose yourself.



COPYWIGHT (WISP // Villager): After you die, you are still allowed to comment in the main thread each day. You cannot vote or have access to the graveyard.



EMMELEMM (K.K. SLIDER // Villager): Each night, choose a song from



HOHO (ROVER // Nook’s Crooks): On Night 2 and Night 4, you may block a chosen player’s night action, if they have one.



LAMB DANCE (HARVEY // Villager): Each player in the game has been given a photo of an animal on the wall of their house. Each night, you can choose 1 or 2 players. The chosen players will be asked to draw a picture of their animal and post it in the thread the next day.



MACCROCODILE (LUNA // Villager): On Night 2 and Night 4, you may choose to send a player to the Dream World. While a player is in the Dream World, they cannot be killed by night actions that target them. You can choose yourself.



MALTHUSC (CELESTE // Nook’s Crooks): On Night 1 and Night 3, you may investigate a player of your choice and get a hint about what their secret role does.



MARLOWE (KICKS // Villager): You have an optional vig kill that can only be used on Night 3.



MSD (BLATHERS // Villager): As a night action, select 1 or 2 players. You can share animal or fossil-based fun facts with the chosen players. They will not know who sent the facts and you will not get a response. The fun facts can be true or made up. They have no game effect.



NATE (TOMMY // Serial Killer): Tommy and ??? are serial killer masons. Each night you will decide who you want to kill, as well as which one of you will perform the kill.



Win Conditions – Villagers win the game when Nook’s Crooks and ??? have been eliminated.

– Nook’s Crooks win the game when their numbers equal the Villagers and ??? have been eliminated.

– ??? win the game when all Villagers and Nook’s Crooks have been eliminated.

– If there is ever an equal number of Villagers, Nook’s Crooks, and ???, the game ends and a special ending occurs.

Twilight is at 6pm PST (9pm EST) on Friday, January 14.

