Politics huh? How about them politicians! I’ve been busy all week and hadn’t gotten time to hand craft an actual header. I’m light of that here’s a list of political podcasts I love

The Weeds by Vox Media

Land Of The Giants by Recode Media

The Ezra Klein Show by Ezra Klein

Fresh Air by NPR

The Sanity Cast by John Fugelsang

Those are some podcasts I wanted to shout out. What are some of yours? Remember to follow the rules

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...