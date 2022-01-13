The Night Thread is Having LUUUUUUUUUUUNCH!!!

While for most of you the Night Thread means it’s time to get real horny or brush your teeth and start getting ready for bed for me the Night Thread means something different: LUUUUUUUUUUUNCH!!!

For those of you who do not know, I am a BIG fan of LUUUUUUUUNCH! Monday through Friday I get my LUUUUUUUUUUNCH at a cafeteria in my office building. To be honest it’s a lot like being in high school. There are still plastic trays and lunch ladies who call me “HON!” but because I now live in Korea there are far fewer triangles of pizza on my tray and far more kimchi.

Today I had an absolutely tremendous LUUUUUUUUUUUUUUNCH!!! Let me tell you about it!

FRIED RICE!

SPEECY SPICY BRAISED RIBS WITH RADISH AND CARROTS!

A COMPLETELY BONKERS SIDE SALAD WITH THAT GOOD-ASS BLACK SESAME DRESSING!

KIMCHI!

BEAN SPROUTS!

“UGLY” DONKATSU! (Don’t know what about they was “ugly” but that was literally what it said on the menu.)

MANDU!

KIMCHI UDON WITH FRIED TOFU!

So how about you? Did you have anything good for lunch today? What’s your ideal lunch look like?

