Werewolves 172 — Gremlins — Day Five

Jules was tired. She walked through her lavish apartment — windows closed — to the kitchen to fetch a glass of water. Strewn about her were dozens of handtowels, soaked after cleaning up her water mishaps from previous evenings. Tonight she’d finally get that satisfying H2O she had been craving all week but had been unable to keep unspilled for more than a few minutes.

She reached into her refrigerator and, next to the filter, was a bottle she had never seen before. How odd, she thought. It was unusually shaped and read, on an obviously taped-on label with scribbled handwriting, “WATR”. Must have been one of the boys being silly, maybe put some vodka in there, or filled it with toilet water. Very funny.

She reached for the filter pitcher instead and poured a large glass for herself before bed. As she lifted it to her lips, something scraped at the back of her leg. Startled, the water fell on the floor in slow motion. Not again.

Frustrated with her clumsiness and without the patience to wait for more water to go through the filter, she went back and grabbed the watr bottle.

With only one sip she knew something was very wrong. Her throat began to close up. Looking at the bottle again, the label had now peeled away slightly … and underneath was a skull and crossbones.

No way this is happening to me! she thought. In the dark of her kitchen, she saw two yellow eyes stare back at her, and giggle. She would recognize that sound anywhere, she had heard it before.

Bogus! I finally get the chance to leave that rinkydink town Kingston Falls, away from the little monsters that tried to ruin my life before, and the damn Gremlins follow me all the way here, into another 80’s classic!

Her doors were locked. No one could reach her in time.

Miss Rim // Jules is dead. They were BILLY (town backup).

~~~

Rules There are currently 8 living players, and 2 Gremlins. Win conditions: Town wins when all Gremlins are exposed to sunlight.

Gremlins win when their numbers are equal to or greater than 50% of the remaining players left in the game. Important rules: Some players are Gremlins, some are mogwai, most are humans. More mogwai are created when they get wet . More Gremlins are created when mogwai feed after midnight .

. More Gremlins are created when mogwai . Roles cannot target the same player twice in a row.

Stripe assigns the Gremlin night kill to an individual Gremlin (including, potentially, Stripe themselves).

Eliminated players will be roleclaimed.

Self-votes will not be counted, unless it is the vote that triggers autokill.

At twilight, the player with the most votes will be eliminated. In the event of a tie, all tied players will be daykilled. (Players must receive more than one vote to be eligible for a daykill.)

Anything posted in game threads (such as spreadsheets) will be considered part of the game, and therefore must abide by game rules. This means that if a player is eliminated, they should not update any materials which have been shared in-game.

Feel free to ask any questions on Discord or on the game thread.

Order of actions is: Jail >> Get Wet >> Feed After Midnight >> Night Kill(s) >> Investigate. Neglecting the following rules, in spirit or by the letter, could result in a modkill: No editing posts.

No quoting private messages unless otherwise instructed.

No game talk after twilight.

Respect your fellow players and their feelings. Attack arguments, not people. Everyone has a different play-style. Be accommodating to them. Roles Stripe — Stripe is the leader of the Gremlins. All they desire is to create an army of their kind. On day one, Stripe gets an unblockable recruitment that must be submitted well before twilight. Each night (including night one), Stripe gets to target one player to FEED AFTER MIDNIGHT. If the target is a mogwai, they join the Gremlin army. Billy — Billy is a well-meaning pet owner, but he’s pretty clumsy. He often accidentally spills water and unknowingly creates more mogwai. Each night, Billy targets a varying number of players to GET WET and converts them into mogwai (only vanilla town players can become mogwai; if Billy targets anyone else, getting wet has no effect). In the case that Gizmo is no longer fulfilling his duties as town investigator, Billy takes over. Billy is town-aligned. Gizmo — Gizmo is a resourceful little mogwai who can easily sniff out if another player is secretly a Gremlin in disguise. Each night, Gizmo targets a player and is told if they are a Gremlin, mogwai, or human. Gizmo begins the game town-aligned, but as a mogwai can be recruited. If recruited or killed, Billy takes over for Gizmo. Mr. Wing — Mr. Wing does not believe this town is ready for the responsibility of caring for mogwai. Each night, Mr. Wing targets a player and locks them away, preventing poor mogwai care practices. Mr. Wing is town-aligned. EXPOSE TO SUNLIGHT — Exposing to sunlight is a town power that can be used to quell the rise of the Gremlins. Each night, a town player will get a vig kill to be used on that night. Night one, the kill goes to Gizmo. Night two, to Mr. Wing. Night three, to Billy. After that, TBD. As mod, I reserve the right to remove these vig kills from the game at any time — these kills exist in lieu of an SK. Players Chum — Soseki Natsume, Emotive Novelist VANILLA TOWN copywight — Borg Teddy Ruxpin, Cuddly Menace Emm — Kitty Witless, Presumably forever VANILLA TOWN Indy — Ful ton ler, Bed Sharer Jake — Star Magic Jackson Jr., Hollywood Sequel Doctor Kaddish — Caga Tió, Log VANILLA TOWN Lindsay — Zombie Dominick, Zombie Donkey VANILLA TOWN Miss Rim — Jules, International Banker and the “Party Girl” of the Group BACKUP moonster — Guy Fieri, Mayor of Flavortown MSD — Noelle, Festive Sibling Narrow — John Lithgow, Overactive Imaginer VANILLA TOWN Nate — Bon Jovi, Clumsy and Damp Owen — Snow Miser, Frustrated Toucher VANILLA TOWN Raven — Kristopher Kring, Sleigh Chaser Sic — Buddy, Cotton-Headed Ninnymuggins GREMLIN Side — Mogwai, Scottish Rock Band VANILLA TOWN Wasp — Leonard Maltin, Gremlins 2 Fan Favorite INVESTIGATOR

Twilight is at 8pm Central on Tuesday, 1/4.

