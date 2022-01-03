Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jan. 3

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Kate, a legal services attorney, had a very adventurous trip to a national park;

Harsh, an analyst, pet a stingray; and

Amy, an engineering manager, sang “Creep” at karaoke but not badly enough. Amy is a 23-day champ with winnings of $855.600.

Jeopardy! round

BILLBOARD TOP 200 ALBUMS IN 2021

WORLD GEOGRAPHY

PLACE YOUR FAST FOOD ORDER

DEADLY SINS, ELSEWHERE

AMERICAN POETRY

I’LL “PUNCH” YOU

Scores going into DJ: Amy $11,800, Harsh $1,200, Kate $2,400.

DD1 – $600 – WORLD GEOGRAPHY – Named for a monarch, this landmark is found on the border between Zambia & Zimbabwe (Kate won the window maximum of $1,000.)

Double Jeopardy!

HISTORY PLAYS

SUBTITLES

PHYSICAL SCIENCE

ON THE POLITICAL SPECTRUM

1950s TELEVSION

BE VERY QUIET

Amy’s opponents kept the DDs away from her, but that didn’t stop Amy from building a large runaway at $31,000 vs. $8,000 for Kate and $3,200 for Harsh.

DD2 – $800 – SUBTITLES – “I Want to Believe”: the 2008 film sequel based on this TV show (Harsh lost $2,000 on a true DD.)

DD3 – $1,200 – HISTORY PLAYS – In 1934 December was an apt month for the Broadway opening of a play about this Penn. place where George Wahington was tested (On the very next clue from the previous DD, Harsh regained his $2,000, leading to what might have been Ken’s first use of “No harm no foul”.)

Final Jeopardy!

SCULPTORS – Los Angeles artist George Stanley sculpted this, first handed out at a private banquet on May 16, 1929

Everyone was correct on FJ. No “Monday superchamp curse” for Amy, as she added $11,000 to win with $42,000 for a 24-day total of $897,600.

Odds and Ends

That’s before our time: No one knew the legendary “Playhouse 90” production about ill-fated boxer Mountain McClintock is “Requiem for a Heavyweight”.

This day in shilling: Just in case you weren’t aware of these products from their ubiquitous advertising, they gave us a category devoted to fast food items.

Ken’s Korner: He refers to the police as “smokies” and does a rather tenuous impression of Jimmy Carter.

One more thing: A clue stated that what one does when seeing a VW Beetle is “punch buggy”. I’ve always heard it called “slug bug”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Victoria Falls?DD2 – What is “The X-Files”? DD3 – What is Valley Forge? FJ – What is the Oscar (Academy Award)?

