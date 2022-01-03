2021-2022 Basketball Jan 3 – Jan 10

It’s seems fitting to post the first basketball related post of this season, on the first Monday of this season. I just want a place for people to talk basketball, any level, anywhere. I appreciate feedback if folks thing there can be improvement. I’m planning on just posting something week by week for the remainder of the season.

Thoughts:

Congrats to Becky Hammon on becoming coach of the LV Aces https://www.espn.com/wnba/story?id=32970074&slug=becky-hammon-thrilled-back-wnba-las-vegas-aces Multiple reasons to congratulate Candace Parker https://www.espn.com/wnba/story?id=32958112&slug=wnba-star-candace-parker-voted-ap-female-athlete-year-2nd Wait, are the Bulls actually this good or nah? I admit I dislike the Baylor teams on general principle. But that team is not going to win it all. Obligatory Bucks News: They still are for real folks. Just keep sleeping on them.

That being said, pass me the rock.

