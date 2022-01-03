The 2 Many DJs Night Thread (January 3, 2022)

Ladies and gentlemen, tonight let’s travel back (almost) twenty years and enjoy As Heard on Radio Soulwax Pt. 2, the first remix album released by two members of the Belgian Electronica band Soulwax: David and Stephen Dewaele, otherwise known as 2 Many DJs.

As Heard On Radio Soulwax Pt. 2 (There was no Pt. 1) was the first official mash-up album and contained elements of 114 different songs. It sold more than half a million copies worldwide on release and was ridiculously well reviewed; although Pitchfork described the album as not “the kind of thing you’re going to come back to in five years (or even two)” it’s still fantastically enjoyable to listen to two decades later. Fun fact, the CD version had a hidden remix of Kylie Minogue’s ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ accessible by pressing play and then rewinding the first track back 4 minutes and 17 seconds. Oh, CDs, you were so much fun!

