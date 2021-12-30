Werewolves 172 — Gremlins — Day Three

Zombie Dominick was painstakingly eating oats marinated in brain juice when it all happened. First, an indeterminably aged young man tripped into the wall of the barn, knocking a bucket off the wall and splashing some water onto the undead beast.

“Paaaaaaaaaiiiiiiiiiin … aaaaaaaaaaaaaagonyyyyyyyyyyyyy … brrbrrbrrb maow!” … the donkey rapidly morphed from a gaunt quadruped into a wide-eyed, adorable mogwai.

Unfortunately, Dominick’s new lease on life was short-lived. Moments later, the barn door flew open, drenching the newly spawned mogwai in sunlight.

“Paaaaaaaaaiiiiiiiiiin … aaaaaaaaaaaaaagonyyyyyyyyyyyyy” is what went through the mogwai’s head once again, but all that was heard was tiny adorable shrieks.

Lindsay // Zombie Dominick the Donkey is dead. They were a MOGWAI (vanilla town).

Across town, Leonard Maltin was self-satisfyingly strutting around the Peltzer household, happy with his true aim the night before and the fact that he, a well respected film critic, had hidden his true identity as a mogwai for so long.

As he considered who to investigate this evening, a knock was heard at the door. After pausing a moment to hear if Billy or his parents would answer, Leonard slowly made his way to the door.

Strange: no one was on the other side, though there was a flaming brown bag laying in wait. He hurriedly stomped out the fire, realizing too late that the dog poop inside was staining his adorably little bean toes. As he gazed down at his feet, he heard familiar giggling just off the front porch.

Upset at the events of the night so far, and eager to catch Stripe in the act, Gizmo took two steps down only to see a familiar grin looking at him and holding onto a taut piece of string. Stripe, clearly unfazed by coming face-to-face with his nemesis, instead pointed skyward.

Gizmo looked up to see a paintcan suspended from the eaves. Stripe pulled the string. Gizmo saw it come down, too fast to react.

The Wasp // Leonard Maltin is dead. They were GIZMO (town investigator).

The giggling receded into the night.

Billy will now take over as the new investigator.

~~~

Rules There are currently 12 living players, and 1 Gremlin. Win conditions: Town wins when all Gremlins are exposed to sunlight.

Gremlins win when their numbers are equal to or greater than 50% of the remaining players left in the game. Important rules: Some players are Gremlins, some are mogwai, most are humans. More mogwai are created when they get wet . More Gremlins are created when mogwai feed after midnight .

. More Gremlins are created when mogwai . Roles cannot target the same player twice in a row.

Stripe assigns the Gremlin night kill to an individual Gremlin (including, potentially, Stripe themselves).

Eliminated players will be roleclaimed.

Self-votes will not be counted, unless it is the vote that triggers autokill.

At twilight, the player with the most votes will be eliminated. In the event of a tie, all tied players will be daykilled. (Players must receive more than one vote to be eligible for a daykill.)

Anything posted in game threads (such as spreadsheets) will be considered part of the game, and therefore must abide by game rules. This means that if a player is eliminated, they should not update any materials which have been shared in-game.

Feel free to ask any questions on Discord or on the game thread.

Order of actions is: Jail >> Get Wet >> Feed After Midnight >> Night Kill(s) >> Investigate. Neglecting the following rules, in spirit or by the letter, could result in a modkill: No editing posts.

No quoting private messages unless otherwise instructed.

No game talk after twilight.

Respect your fellow players and their feelings. Attack arguments, not people. Everyone has a different play-style. Be accommodating to them. Roles Stripe — Stripe is the leader of the Gremlins. All they desire is to create an army of their kind. On day one, Stripe gets an unblockable recruitment that must be submitted well before twilight. Each night (including night one), Stripe gets to target one player to FEED AFTER MIDNIGHT. If the target is a mogwai, they join the Gremlin army. Billy — Billy is a well-meaning pet owner, but he’s pretty clumsy. He often accidentally spills water and unknowingly creates more mogwai. Each night, Billy targets a varying number of players to GET WET and converts them into mogwai (only vanilla town players can become mogwai; if Billy targets anyone else, getting wet has no effect). In the case that Gizmo is no longer fulfilling his duties as town investigator, Billy takes over. Billy is town-aligned. Gizmo — Gizmo is a resourceful little mogwai who can easily sniff out if another player is secretly a Gremlin in disguise. Each night, Gizmo targets a player and is told if they are a Gremlin, mogwai, or human. Gizmo begins the game town-aligned, but as a mogwai can be recruited. If recruited or killed, Billy takes over for Gizmo. Mr. Wing — Mr. Wing does not believe this town is ready for the responsibility of caring for mogwai. Each night, Mr. Wing targets a player and locks them away, preventing poor mogwai care practices. Mr. Wing is town-aligned. EXPOSE TO SUNLIGHT — Exposing to sunlight is a town power that can be used to quell the rise of the Gremlins. Each night, a town player will get a vig kill to be used on that night. Night one, the kill goes to Gizmo. Night two, to Mr. Wing. Night three, to Billy. After that, TBD. As mod, I reserve the right to remove these vig kills from the game at any time — these kills exist in lieu of an SK. Players Chum — Soseki Natsume, Emotive Novelist copywight — Borg Teddy Ruxpin, Cuddly Menace Emm — Kitty Witless, Presumably forever VANILLA TOWN Indy — Ful ton ler, Bed Sharer Jake — Star Magic Jackson Jr., Hollywood Sequel Doctor Kaddish — Caga Tió, Log Lindsay — Zombie Dominick, Zombie Donkey VANILLA TOWN Miss Rim — Jules, International Banker and the “Party Girl” of the Group moonster — Guy Fieri, Mayor of Flavortown MSD — Noelle, Festive Sibling Narrow — John Lithgow, Overactive Imaginer VANILLA TOWN Nate — Bon Jovi, Clumsy and Damp Owen — Snow Miser, Frustrated Toucher VANILLA TOWN Raven — Kristopher Kring, Sleigh Chaser Sic — Buddy, Cotton-Headed Ninnymuggins GREMLIN Side — Mogwai, Scottish Rock Band Wasp — Leonard Maltin, Gremlins 2 Fan Favorite INVESTIGATOR

Twilight is at noon Central on Saturday, 1/1.

