Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Dec. 30

Today’s contestants are:
- Sarah, a Certified Public Accountant, got it all on her birthday: the Jeopardy! call and a blender;
- Nate, a script coordinator, runs a fantasy league for the Academy Awards; and
- Amy, an engineering manager, got a perfect 1600 on the SATs. Amy is a 21-day champ with winnings of $806,000.
Jeopardy! round
NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE
FACTS & FIGURES
WORLD ISLANDS
PANTS
DRAWING
A _______
Scores going into DJ: Amy $10,000, Nate $5,800, Sarah $1,600
DD1 – $400 – PANTS – This type of short pant inspired the name of a Big Apple sports team (Sarah won the window maximum of $1,000.)
Double Jeopardy!
QUICK HISTORY
GLOBAL LIT
WORD OF MOUTH
THE FIRST AFRICAN-AMERICAN…
MOVIE LANDMARKS
FEMALE NAME WORDS
Sarah made a big move on DD3 to close the gap against Amy, and all three players were alive going into FJ with Amy at $19,600, Sarah with $12,400 and Nate at $11,400.
DD2 – $1,600 – QUICK HISTORY – This group smashed labor-saving machinery in England in 1811 (Amy won $4,000 from her total of $11,600 vs. $6,600 for Nate.)
DD3 – $1,600 – WORD OF MOUTH – This common childhood infection is an inflammation of the lymphatic tissue at the back of the mouth (Sarah won $6,000 from her total of $6,600 vs. $15,800 for Amy.)
Final Jeopardy!
EXPLORERS – Confirming a theory, fossils found with this explorer in 1912 included a plant from more than 250 million years ago
Amy was the only player to be correct on FJ, adding $6,000 to win with $25,600 for a 22-day total of $831,600.
Odds and Ends
This day in shilling: Not only did we get a category-long commercial “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”, but in one of the clips, the Disney store in Times Square was clearly visible.
Ken’s Korner: He thinks it’s fun to say “uvula”. Hey, whatever floats your boat.
Correct Qs: DD1 – What are knickerbockers? DD2 – Who were Luddites? DD3 – What is tonsillitis? FJ – Who was Scott?