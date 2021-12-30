Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Dec. 30

Today’s contestants are:

Sarah, a Certified Public Accountant, got it all on her birthday: the Jeopardy! call and a blender;

Nate, a script coordinator, runs a fantasy league for the Academy Awards; and

Amy, an engineering manager, got a perfect 1600 on the SATs. Amy is a 21-day champ with winnings of $806,000.

Jeopardy! round

NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE

FACTS & FIGURES

WORLD ISLANDS

PANTS

DRAWING

A _______

Scores going into DJ: Amy $10,000, Nate $5,800, Sarah $1,600

DD1 – $400 – PANTS – This type of short pant inspired the name of a Big Apple sports team (Sarah won the window maximum of $1,000.)

Double Jeopardy!

QUICK HISTORY

GLOBAL LIT

WORD OF MOUTH

THE FIRST AFRICAN-AMERICAN…

MOVIE LANDMARKS

FEMALE NAME WORDS

Sarah made a big move on DD3 to close the gap against Amy, and all three players were alive going into FJ with Amy at $19,600, Sarah with $12,400 and Nate at $11,400.

DD2 – $1,600 – QUICK HISTORY – This group smashed labor-saving machinery in England in 1811 (Amy won $4,000 from her total of $11,600 vs. $6,600 for Nate.)

DD3 – $1,600 – WORD OF MOUTH – This common childhood infection is an inflammation of the lymphatic tissue at the back of the mouth (Sarah won $6,000 from her total of $6,600 vs. $15,800 for Amy.)

Final Jeopardy!

EXPLORERS – Confirming a theory, fossils found with this explorer in 1912 included a plant from more than 250 million years ago

Amy was the only player to be correct on FJ, adding $6,000 to win with $25,600 for a 22-day total of $831,600.

Odds and Ends

This day in shilling: Not only did we get a category-long commercial “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”, but in one of the clips, the Disney store in Times Square was clearly visible.

Ken’s Korner: He thinks it’s fun to say “uvula”. Hey, whatever floats your boat.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are knickerbockers? DD2 – Who were Luddites? DD3 – What is tonsillitis? FJ – Who was Scott?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...