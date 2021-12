Doc Watson was an acclaimed guitarist from Western North Carolina (also where I’m from). He was most often associated with folk and blues, though as “Below Freezing” shows, he could play pretty much everything, including jazzy instrumentals. The track features his son Merle, who’s tragically early death inspired the long-running Merlefest concert series, held in Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

