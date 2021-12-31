Politics Thread 12/31: The Final Friday

Happy New Year’s Eve everybody! If you’re reading this you are awesome and you kicked this year’s ass! Here’s hoping 22 rides in like The Rohirrim and gives us a little relief from the last two years huh? Here’s a rundown of stuff I read this week that I want to share with you all! Treasure this as it is the last one (for the year)
- For Recode Shirin Ghaffary has a very good piece on Whistleblowers in Big Tech.
- Ian Millhiser on Vox has a rudown on how much The Former Guy’s Judiciary is affecting The Biden Administration.
- Mary Retta Teen Vogue Columnist on the fight Neurodivergent Students are having to improve their educational experiences at school.
- Paul Krugman responding to a proposal to initiate price controls
- Dan Diamond on the Washington Post reporting a shortage of hospital staff
- Send good vibes to all ColoradoCados as fires rage across the state
- The No Surprises Act activates in a few days! Julie Appleby on NPR lays out what that means
- Economist Noah Smith‘s latest substack post on The US’s unsustainable system of capital ownership.
- Silvia Foster-Frau for The Washington Post on why more people of color are investing in Cryptocurrencies and the benefits and risks involved in it
That’s it for this Friday Remember The Cado Laws! No Threatening of Mayor McSquirrel and don’t Poggle On Hog’s grave! Be Excellent to each other and have a happy new year!
