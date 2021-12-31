Other

Politics Thread 12/31: The Final Friday

Happy New Year’s Eve everybody! If you’re reading this you are awesome and you kicked this year’s ass! Here’s hoping 22 rides in like The Rohirrim and gives us a little relief from the last two years huh? Here’s a rundown of stuff I read this week that I want to share with you all! Treasure this as it is the last one (for the year)

That’s it for this Friday Remember The Cado Laws! No Threatening of Mayor McSquirrel and don’t Poggle On Hog’s grave! Be Excellent to each other and have a happy new year!

Yes… Ha Ha Ha… Yes!