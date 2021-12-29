Werewolves 172 — Gremlins — Day Two

The giggling menaces expanded their reign of terror during the night. No longer simply an annoyance, the Gremlins began escalating their pranks into more violence.

As John Lithgow rested peacefully under his comfy airline blanket, he heard a cacophonous scraping at his window. He hesitated to rouse from his slumber, recalling what he found the last time his curiosity got the better of him… but after a few more scrapes and a high pitched giggle, his imagination could not be sated until he looked at what was causing the noise.

The face staring back at him was unsettlingly familiar. “Oh, no no no! Not another one!” He leapt to his feet and sprinted out the front door, just as the Gremlin outside the window had anticipated.

As he hurriedly took the first step down his front stairs, he realized someone–or something–had covered them with gumballs. Next thing he knew, his skull met the concrete. The last thing he heard was giggling, and tiny jingle bells jangling as tiny feet ran away.

Narrowstrife // John Lithgow, Overactive Imaginer has died. He was a TOWNSPERSON (vanilla town).

Buddy the Elf Gremlin was very pleased with his work. “That was so much fun! How can something naughty feel so fun? I just feel bad that I had to use candy for evil…”

As he escaped into a darkened room, he continued to giggle himself to sleep. He never noticed the little mogwai hand pull the curtains open, dousing him in sunlight.

sic humor // Buddy, Cotton-Headed Ninnymuggin has died. He was an ELF GREMLIN (vanilla wolf).

~~~

Rules There are currently 15 living players, and 1 Gremlin. Win conditions: Town wins when all Gremlins are exposed to sunlight.

Gremlins win when their numbers are equal to or greater than 50% of the remaining players left in the game. Important rules: Some players are Gremlins, some are mogwai, most are humans. More mogwai are created when they get wet . More Gremlins are created when mogwai feed after midnight .

. More Gremlins are created when mogwai . Roles cannot target the same player twice in a row.

Stripe assigns the Gremlin night kill to an individual Gremlin (including, potentially, Stripe themselves).

Eliminated players will be roleclaimed.

Self-votes will not be counted, unless it is the vote that triggers autokill.

At twilight, the player with the most votes will be eliminated. In the event of a tie, all tied players will be daykilled. (Players must receive more than one vote to be eligible for a daykill.)

Anything posted in game threads (such as spreadsheets) will be considered part of the game, and therefore must abide by game rules. This means that if a player is eliminated, they should not update any materials which have been shared in-game.

Feel free to ask any questions on Discord or on the game thread.

Order of actions is: Jail >> Get Wet >> Feed After Midnight >> Night Kill(s) >> Investigate. Neglecting the following rules, in spirit or by the letter, could result in a modkill: No editing posts.

No quoting private messages unless otherwise instructed.

No game talk after twilight.

Respect your fellow players and their feelings. Attack arguments, not people. Everyone has a different play-style. Be accommodating to them. Roles Stripe — Stripe is the leader of the Gremlins. All they desire is to create an army of their kind. On day one, Stripe gets an unblockable recruitment that must be submitted well before twilight. Each night (including night one), Stripe gets to target one player to FEED AFTER MIDNIGHT. If the target is a mogwai, they join the Gremlin army. Billy — Billy is a well-meaning pet owner, but he’s pretty clumsy. He often accidentally spills water and unknowingly creates more mogwai. Each night, Billy targets a varying number of players to GET WET and converts them into mogwai (only vanilla town players can become mogwai; if Billy targets anyone else, getting wet has no effect). In the case that Gizmo is no longer fulfilling his duties as town investigator, Billy takes over. Billy is town-aligned. Gizmo — Gizmo is a resourceful little mogwai who can easily sniff out if another player is secretly a Gremlin in disguise. Each night, Gizmo targets a player and is told if they are a Gremlin, mogwai, or human. Gizmo begins the game town-aligned, but as a mogwai can be recruited. If recruited or killed, Billy takes over for Gizmo. Mr. Wing — Mr. Wing does not believe this town is ready for the responsibility of caring for mogwai. Each night, Mr. Wing targets a player and locks them away, preventing poor mogwai care practices. Mr. Wing is town-aligned. EXPOSE TO SUNLIGHT — Exposing to sunlight is a town power that can be used to quell the rise of the Gremlins. Each night, a town player will get a vig kill to be used on that night. Night one, the kill goes to Gizmo. Night two, to Mr. Wing. Night three, to Billy. After that, TBD. As mod, I reserve the right to remove these vig kills from the game at any time — these kills exist in lieu of an SK. Players Chum — Soseki Natsume, Emotive Novelist copywight — Borg Teddy Ruxpin, Cuddly Menace Emm — Kitty Witless, Presumably forever VANILLA TOWN Indy — Ful ton ler, Bed Sharer Jake — Star Magic Jackson Jr., Hollywood Sequel Doctor Kaddish — Caga Tió, Log Lindsay — Zombie Dominick, Zombie Donkey Miss Rim — Jules, International Banker and the “Party Girl” of the Group moonster — Guy Fieri, Mayor of Flavortown MSD — Noelle, Festive Sibling Narrow — John Lithgow, Overactive Imaginer VANILLA TOWN Nate — Bon Jovi, Clumsy and Damp Owen — Snow Miser, Frustrated Toucher Raven — Kristopher Kring, Sleigh Chaser Sic — Buddy, Cotton-Headed Ninnymuggins GREMLIN Side — Mogwai, Scottish Rock Band Wasp — Leonard Maltin, Gremlins 2 Fan Favorite

Twilight is at 5pm Central on Thursday, 12/30.

