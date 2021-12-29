Dating, Relationships, and Sex: 2021/2022 (12/29/2021)

Sorry for forgetting about the thread last week — it’s been quite a month in Duckyland.

Anyway, apparently, another year has passed? I know, I was as shocked as you are! So, what did 2021 bring to you on the dating front? What’s the plan/hope for 2022, if any?

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...