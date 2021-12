Did You Know…that actor Doug Jones was the man inside the Mac Tonight head?

The lounge lizard known as Mac Tonight first graced TV screens way back in 1986, voiced by Roger Behr.

Anyone else craving a McDLT? I never had one…why don’t they bring THAT sandwich back!?!

If memory serves, this was a thread topic back in the old days of the AVCAD.

Something to Discuss – If you still eat at McDonalds in 2021, what is your go to meal?

