CSI: North Pole – Day 5

Ice-T, for whom every case feels like the first, inspects the scene before him. He wants to ask his fellow detectives what it all means, but he’s wary of sounding naïve. He pokes the inflatable snowman on the lawn. He inspects the footprints in the snow, but there are too many. His. Smoove’s. Glendale’s.

So he looks at the lights wrapped around the house like a cocoon, or so many festive cobwebs. He looks at the bodies, hung out and left to dangle from the roof. They’re bathed in shades of red and blue, hanging in front of bay windows from a sensible mansard roof. The brothers would have loved this. It’s just so beautiful.

Ralph is dead. He was a Gumshoe (Vanilla Town).

Players

Indy MSD Cop CRIMINAL UNDERLING Chum GUMSHOE hoho PROMOTED DNA ANALYST forever1267 Marlowe Nate GUMSHOE Grump DNA ANALYST Ralph GUMSHOE Jake Goat FORENSICS INTERN QQ CRIMINAL MASTERMIND April SERIAL KILLER Lindsay Wasp copywight GUMSHOE Emm CRIMINAL UNDERLING Side Hayes

Roles

TOWN

7 Gumshoes – Vanilla Town. No power other than their vote.

1 Sample Collector – Laid off due to budget cuts.

1 Field Medic – Can protect a person from death each night. Cannot target themselves, nor the same person twice in a row.

WOLVES

1 Criminal Underling – Vanilla Wolf.

Rules

Ties are determined by RNG between tied players.

Night kills are mandatory for the wolves and SK.

The mod reserves the right to add additional events or rules as balancing requires.

Please attack arguments instead of people.

The Lab

It doesn’t matter anymore. Nothing matters anymore. Death comes for us all.

Twilight will be at 8 PM CST, Friday December 10th. That’s tonight!

