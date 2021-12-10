30 Day Board Games & More Challenge Day 10: Deck Building Games

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

With the month of December here, that tends to mean a lot of family gatherings or time with friends where it’s definitely easy to pull out a board game and play. We’ll be covering a wide range of topics across the month with it and today we’re talking about the deck building games! I attempted some of these when they really first started to become a thing but I couldn’t keep up with the intensity and then the way a lot of it in the 90s went into speculator mode. That’s changed a lot with a lot more variety to the types of deck building games out there these days, so we want to know your favorites and what you’d recommend as a good starting point to someone completely new to it!

Bonus Prompt: What’s your least favorite deck building game?

