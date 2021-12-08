Smash Tournament: Smash 4 Semifinals (for real)

I figured out where I screwed up, I titled the last round semifinals when the semifinals are actually this round.
Characters:
- Wii Fit Trainer got the most votes. Stretch your legs!
- Ryu got the least votes.
- Pac-Man was the character with the least votes who still won.
- Duck Hunt was the character with the most votes to lose.
Stages:
- Duck Hunt got the most votes.
- Mario Galaxy got the least votes.
- Town and City was the stage with the least votes to still win.
- Kalos Pokemon League was the stage with the most votes to lose.