Smash Tournament: Smash 4 Semifinals (for real)

I figured out where I screwed up, I titled the last round semifinals when the semifinals are actually this round.

Characters:

  • Wii Fit Trainer got the most votes. Stretch your legs!
  • Ryu got the least votes.
  • Pac-Man was the character with the least votes who still won.
  • Duck Hunt was the character with the most votes to lose.

Stages:

  • Duck Hunt got the most votes.
  • Mario Galaxy got the least votes.
  • Town and City was the stage with the least votes to still win.
  • Kalos Pokemon League was the stage with the most votes to lose.