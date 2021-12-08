30 Day Board Games & More Challenge Day 8: Trading Card Games

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

With the month of December here, that tends to mean a lot of family gatherings or time with friends where it’s definitely easy to pull out a board game and play. We’ll be covering a wide range of topics across the month with it and today we’re talking about trading card games! There are a billion different types of these out there and it’s easy to find one that fits your interests as well. Today, we want to know about your favorite game if you play, as well as your favorite card and/or your most worthless card!

Bonus Prompt: If you don’t play TCGs, why not?

