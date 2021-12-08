The Book Nook Moves Onto the Quarter-Finals (12/8)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

This week it’s time for the quarter finals of our Best Book Ever Contest According To The Book Nook (title may need some work). 9 titles got 10 or more upvotes last week, which are the following:

Frankenstein by Mary Shelley

The Name of the Rose by Umberto Eco

Piranesi by Susanna Clarke

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

1984 by George Orwell

Slaughterhouse-Five by Kurt Vonnegut

Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell by Susanna Clarke

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams

The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien

To make my life a bit easier, I’ve decided to drop a title to make it eight in total, which neatly divides the upcoming weeks into quarter-, semi- and regular finals. I’ve decided to leave out Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell, purely because Susanna Clarke is the only author represented twice in this list, and JS&MN received only 10 upvotes.

Below you’ll find two titles pitted against each other (I’ve tried to match the ones I feel are fairly similar) in four pairs. Upvote the ones you like the best, the ones with the most upvotes will continue on to the next round. You know the drill. That way this will be the schedule for the following weeks:

12/15 Semi-finals

12/22 Finals

12/29 Reveal of the Best Book Ever According To The Book Nook; discussion of the best books we’ve read this year

! You can nominate the best books published this year for the Asimov Award as part of the 2021 Pits, that thread will go live on 11 December.

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Thank you!

