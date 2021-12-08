Wednesday Politics Thread

She’s too old. She’s too young. She’s too pretty. She’s too ugly. She’s too skinny. She’s too fat.

She never laughs or shows joy. She laughs too much and the sound of her laughter irritates me. She controls powerful men. She’s at the beck and call of the elite. She’s scheming and calculating. She’s too gullible and a shill. She manipulated and engineered her husband’s success. She got where she is by riding her husband’s coattails. The high position would give him a lot of power and influence on national and foreign policies. The position is just decorative and holds no meaningful power whatsoever, she has nothing to do but show up and look pretty.

She slept her way to the top. No one wants to fck her. She’s always in front of the camera. She’s hiding from the press. She worries too much about the safety of her Nation. She doesn’t take national security seriously. She takes on too much. She takes on too little and only the easiest meaningless tasks. She’s too Black. She’s not Black enough. She works too hard. She’s too lazy. She’s too qualified. She’s unqualified.

She’s too Woman.

This morning, I had the privilege of participating in Vice President Harris' first-ever Maternal Health Day of Action at the White House. It's time for the Senate to pass the Build Back Better Act so we invest in maternal health equity and save mom's lives! #Momnibus pic.twitter.com/U2HN9Sy048 — Lauren Underwood (@LaurenUnderwood) December 7, 2021

For @ZerlinaMaxwell, the maternal health crisis is personal.



“It’s hurting families and it’s literally killing women.” pic.twitter.com/XwgkSh9gEN — Zerlina on Peacock (@ZerlinaShow) December 7, 2021

Vice President Harris held the White House's first Maternal Health Day of Action on Tuesday. Rohini Kosoglu, a senior advisor to @VP, joins to discuss how the Build Back Better plan would improve maternal health in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/nAq5kip781 — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 7, 2021

I strongly suspect Politico and Sam Stein won't be assigning a three-reporter team to cover the Vice President's initiative on Black maternal health. Priorities, after all. It's no earbuds story. — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) December 7, 2021

