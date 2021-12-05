CSI: North Pole – Day 2

Ex-pastor Jake “J-Dawg” Jackson (or was his surname Johnson? It doesn’t matter; we’re all new people up north) surveys the scene while his partner kneels down over the corpse.

“Are you telling me this was our…”

“Yeah, T. She was it. The lab tech who might have helped us crack the case.”

“What happened, J-Dawg?”

“See this glitter around her neck? Came from a Christmas tree boa. Killer slides up, easy as can be, wraps it around her neck, and pulls. She barely got to finish her eggnog. Jesus Christ.”

“Should you be saying that, former man of God?”

“I ain’t a former man of shit. I am a former man of a fully functional lab crew and now, because of the world’s most sparkly-ass garrote, I gotta tell the chief we need an intern to clean this up. An intern.”

J-Dawg walks away disgusted, leaving Ice-T to bag the evidence.

Grumproro is dead. She was the DNA Analyst. The Forensics Intern has now been promoted and has access to the Lab. Sample 1A (Grump’s Killer’s DNA) has been added to the Lab.

Players

Indy MSD Cop Chum hoho forever1267 Marlowe Nate Grump DNA ANALYST Ralph Jake Goat QQ April SERIAL KILLER Lindsay Wasp copywight Emm Side Hayes

Roles

TOWN

11 Gumshoes – Vanilla Town. No power other than their vote.

1 Field Medic – Can protect a person from death each night. Cannot target themselves, nor the same person twice in a row.

1 Sample Collector – Each day, they will be given an opportunity to collect a DNA sample from a living player and add it to the Lab. Replaced by the Intern if killed.

1 Forensics Intern – Has replaced the DNA Analyst. Can collect a sample each night or compare three samples from the Lab to those found at a crime scene.

WOLVES

3 Criminal Underlings – Vanilla Wolves. May carry out the wolf kill at night, but will leave their DNA at the scene.

1 Criminal Mastermind – Wolf Roleblocker. Cannot block the same person twice in a row. Cannot role block and also carry out the wolf kill on the same night. Like all killers, will leave DNA at the crime scene if carrying out the kill.

Rules

Ties are determined by RNG between tied players.

Night kills are mandatory for the wolves and SK.

The mod reserves the right to add additional events or rules as balancing requires.

Please attack arguments instead of people.

The Lab

The Lab is where the accumulated DNA samples are stored. Both those collected from the roled Townies, as well as the DNA samples collected from the murder victims, which will be added automatically.

All samples collected from the roled Townies will be labled based on the player they represent. “sic’s DNA”, “hoho’s DNA”, etc.

DNA from crime scenes will be automatically added to the Lab and labeled “1A”, “1B”, etc., based on the night they were collected and the number of the victim.

At night, the DNA Analyst can compare up to three named samples to unknown samples to test for a match. “Let me compare sic’s, hoho’s, and Jake’s DNA to sample 1A, please.” They will be notified of any matches.

If a scum player dies, their DNA will be run against all unknown samples, so you will learn retroactively who they killed.

The Sample Collector and DNA Analyst are always aware what named samples are in the Lab. “You have sic DNA, hoho DNA, 1A and 1B.”

Twilight will be at 8 PM CST, Monday December 6th.

