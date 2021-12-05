The Reba McEntire Night Thread (12/5/21)

In the talk about “queens” of music — Dolly, Beyonce, Aretha, etc. — Reba McEntire is often left out.

But she’s OGOAT (one of the greatest of all time)! She sings the greatest feminist country ballad of all time (I will fight you):

And she is a thespian:

And here’s her cover of Beyonce’s “If I Were a Boy,” which should receive more attention (both the original and the cover):

(Spoiler alert: If you make Reba say “Kick it,” you done fucked up.)

Have a great Night Thread, Avocados — but be warned little sister don’t miss when she aims her gun (doo do do doo).

