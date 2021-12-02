The Weekly Music Thread Gets a Reappraisal

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt was suggested by The Avocado’s very own Pachylad:

What are some examples of initially overlooked or unloved albums that later gained greater recognition or have gotten a critical reappraisal?

BONUS PROMPT: What is a “lesser loved” or poorly regarded album that you happen to rate highly?

For anyone unfamiliar with the incredible story of The Shaggs, do yourself a favor and read up on them or watch this short video. Then check out Philosophy of the World – I cannot guarantee that you will like what you hear, but there’s a good chance you’ve never heard anything quite like it (or will forget it anytime soon).

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

