A Weekly Music Thread Sampler

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt was suggested by The Avocado’s very own KingKat:

What is your favorite use of a sample?

BONUS PROMPT: While we’ve discussed samples before, last time the focus was on samples that shocked or surprised you when you found out where they came from.

This time around, what are some instances where you instantly recognized where a sample came from AND loved how it was utilized?

The first time I heard Exmilitary by Death Grips, I was geeking out within the opening seconds when I recognized the bass line from “Up the Beach” by Jane’s Addiction. In addition to the music being inventive and innovative, the entire mixtape makes for an incredible game of “spot-the-sample” (I won’t list any more of songs sampled here, in case anyone who hasn’t heard Exmilitary before feels like playing along at home).

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

