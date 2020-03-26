Music

A Sample of the Weekly Music Thread

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes from The Avocado’s very own PachyPACHYlad:

Kanye: he’s kind of a dick, but he sure does have a knack for choosing samples and utilizing them in interesting ways.

So, what samples have caught you by surprise – either when you discovered the original source, or when you heard something familiar being used in an entirely new context? Let us know down below!

For those who don’t know, the gentleman in the header image and pictured above is the late, great Clyde Stubblefield: the man behind the “Funky Drummer” drum beat, which is quite possibly the most sampled recording in music history.

The whole tune is great, but go straight to 5:19 for the beat that changed music forever.

As always, any and all music-related topics are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

 