Hello friends. What games are you playing and what do you think of them? As a bonus prompt, what is your favorite video game pet or animal companion?

Please be sure to join us tomorrow for a Franchise Festival column by @Demyx on the history of the Style Savvy series. As ever the article will go live here at 9:00 AM EST but the discussion will go all day! Please also vote in Dramus18’s Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000; the latest of those brackets is here.

