Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Group 3

Group 1 Champions:

Spoiler 16 Final Fantasy IX Crossing Those Hills 15 Final Fantasy VIII Maybe I’m A Lion 14 Final Fantasy VII Holding My Thoughts in My Heart 14 Donkey Kong 64 Jungle Japes 14 Super Mario RPG And My Name’s Bukki (Booster) 13 Final Fantasy VII Gold Saucer 13 The Curse of Monkey Island A pirate I was meant to be 12 Marvel vs Capcom 2 Clock Tower Stage 12 Pokemon Red / Blue Pokemon Gym 11 Banjo-Kazooie Freezeezy Peak 11 Guilty Gear Holy Orders (Be Just or Be Dead) 11 Wipeout 2097 Atom Bomb 11 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Madam Car Crash (MoonDisc Version) 11 Brave Fencer Musashi Corona Jumper 11 Sonic 3D Blast (Saturn) Rusty Ruins Zone (Act 2) 10 Descent 2 Are You Descent? After winning the last tournament, Final Fantasy is once again coming through strong. Our top 3 are from the 3 main games of the era. [collapse]

Wild Card Standings:

Spoiler Nothing for now! Every song that fell outside the top 16 had less than 10 votes. Currently any song from any group that gets 10 votes will be placed here. [collapse]

The rest of the group:

Spoiler We’ve got a lot of songs here that would be happy to see a 9 or 8 vote 16-seed come out of the other groups. I’m a bit surprised at how poorly the Crash Bandicoot songs did; I’ve always thought of them as having a pretty strong OST, but at least these 2 songs emphatically did not resonate. 9 Tex Murphy: Overseer Hello Handsome 9 Policenauts (PSX) Criminal Investigation (Part I) 9 Blast Corps Beeton Tracks 9 Quest for Glory V: Dragon Fire Silmarian Meanderings 9 Metal Gear Solid The Best is Yet to Come 9 Guilty Gear Writhe in Pain 9 Interstate ’76 NEVER Get Outta the Car 9 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Reach Air Burst (MoonDisc Version) 9 Vigilante 8: 2nd Offense Return to Houston 9 Descent 2 Cold Reality 8 Front Mission 3 Assault 8 Command & Conquer: Red Alert Floating 8 Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Colony 8 Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers Main Theme 8 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Pop May Day (MoonDisc Version) 8 Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Evil Queen 7 Blade Runner (1997) Game Intro 7 Koudelka Requiem 7 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Day Of The Space Festival (MoonDisc Version) 6 Command & Conquer Tiberian Sun Valves 6 Skies of Arcadia Gilder’s Theme 6 Soul Calibur Fatal Gravity 6 Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold Adon theme 6 The Curse of Monkey Island Cabana Boy 5 MegaMan Legends The Flutter vs. the Gesselschaft 5 The Curse of Monkey Island Voodoo & Things 5 Sonic Adventure And…Fish Hits! 3 Crash Bandicoot: Warped N. Gin 3 Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back Hang Eight 3 Destruction Derby 2 Track 13 (Direction) 3 Heroes of Might and Magic II City Of The Knight 2 MegaMan Legends Balcon Gelede [collapse]

Now we get to the eliminations. We have 1,047 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 22 groups of either 48 or 47. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! The top 16 songs of each group will automatically advance to the knockout rounds. For wild cards, the procedure is a little different than last time. Basically, any song that has at least as many votes as a top 16 song will make it. So, if in one group 12 upvotes is only good for 20th place, but in another 12 was enough to make top 16, the 12-vote song in the first group will qualify as a wild card.

Also, for both group stages and seeding all ties will be broken via RNG, not by me.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 3 will be active until Thursday March 26th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 2 is still active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 4 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 3 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 3 is open until Thursday March 26th at 10:00PM Pacific.

