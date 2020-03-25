Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Mar. 25

Introducing today’s contestants:

Adam, a law student from Massachusetts, wants to own a hot dog stand;

Rachel, a software analyst from Michigan, whose grandfather was a “Name That Tune” champ; and

Nick, a financial analyst from Wisconsin, had a family connection to arcade games. Nick entered the game as a one-day champ with winnings of $22,801.

Nick’s two opponents both had a very slow round one, but recovered to make it a three-way contest into FJ with Nick at $13,000, Adam with $10,600 and Rachel at $6,800.

DD1, $600 – DROPPING RHYMES (responses rhyme with “dropping”) – A thrilling movie or arterial blockage could be described as this (Adam lost $1,200 on a true DD.)

DD2, $1,200 – _____ING ______ – In 1947 a pilot reported 9 circular aircraft doing 1,700 mph near Mount Rainier & these 2-word items entered the modern lexicon (Nick won $3,000 from his score of $7,600 vs. $3,200 for Adam.)

DD3, $1,600 – HERBS & SPICES – Olympic medals are imprinted with sprigs of these leaves that cooks use to flavor soups & stews (Adam won $4,000 from his total of $5,400 vs. $10,200 for Nick.)

FJ – ALLITERTIVE LEGISLATION – Signed into law in March 1941, House Resolution 1776 was this Act that provided aid to a foe from 1776

Adam and Rachel were correct on FJ, the subject of which has been the topic of at least five clues over the last decade and almost always described as “alliterative”. Adam doubled up to win with $21,200.

Triple Stumpers of the day: No one figured out the “distributor one” that’s a wearable car part is a cap, and Alex’s uncanny impression of this device’s “beep” didn’t lead the players to answering machine.

This day in Trebekistan: After all these years, Alex still pronounces “Samurai” with the same dramatic flourish he used to introduce the Suzuki automobile on “Classic Concentration”.

Correct Qs:

DD1 – What is heart-stopping?

DD2 – What are flying saucers?

DD3 – What are bay (laurel) leaves?

FJ – What is the Lend-Lease Act?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...